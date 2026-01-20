$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 4466 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 13543 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 12508 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 20644 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 21286 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 21865 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20800 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17486 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36960 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68368 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
The Diplomat

Chornobyl NPP powered by Ukraine's energy system despite night attack on January 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The Chornobyl NPP remains connected to Ukraine's Integrated Energy System. This happened despite the night attack on energy hubs on January 20.

Chornobyl NPP powered by Ukraine's energy system despite night attack on January 20

Despite the night attack on energy hubs on January 20, the Chornobyl NPP is powered by the Integrated Energy System of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, all facilities of the SSE "Chornobyl NPP", including the New Safe Confinement and spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, are powered by the Integrated Energy System of Ukraine in normal mode.

The radiation background at the industrial site and in the exclusion zone does not exceed control levels. The station is provided with the necessary fuel supply and serviceable backup power sources in case of repeated attacks. There is currently no direct threat to the population and the environment. Energy workers and station personnel continue to monitor the situation in an enhanced mode

 - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The agency called the actions of the Russian occupiers absolutely unacceptable, gross and cynical violation of all fundamental principles of nuclear and radiation safety.

By creating risks of power outages at Chornobyl NPP facilities, the enemy jeopardizes the security not only of Ukraine, but also of the entire European continent

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

On January 20, as a result of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the Chornobyl NPP lost external power supply. Power lines to other NPPs were also affected.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Energoatom
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine