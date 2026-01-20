Chornobyl NPP powered by Ukraine's energy system despite night attack on January 20

Despite the night attack on energy hubs on January 20, the Chornobyl NPP is powered by the Integrated Energy System of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, all facilities of the SSE "Chornobyl NPP", including the New Safe Confinement and spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, are powered by the Integrated Energy System of Ukraine in normal mode.

The radiation background at the industrial site and in the exclusion zone does not exceed control levels. The station is provided with the necessary fuel supply and serviceable backup power sources in case of repeated attacks. There is currently no direct threat to the population and the environment. Energy workers and station personnel continue to monitor the situation in an enhanced mode - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The agency called the actions of the Russian occupiers absolutely unacceptable, gross and cynical violation of all fundamental principles of nuclear and radiation safety.

By creating risks of power outages at Chornobyl NPP facilities, the enemy jeopardizes the security not only of Ukraine, but also of the entire European continent - stated the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

On January 20, as a result of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the Chornobyl NPP lost external power supply. Power lines to other NPPs were also affected.