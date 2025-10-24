China's restrictions on rare earth metals threaten the EU industry

$41.760.01
October 23, 08:21 PM
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Popular news
In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony. October 23, 05:35 PM
Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriation. October 23, 06:31 PM
Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international law. October 23, 06:44 PM
"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days. October 23, 07:02 PM
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with Zelenskyy. October 23, 08:36 PM
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening. October 23, 02:10 PM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities. October 23, 10:56 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk? October 23, 10:10 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League. October 23, 07:21 AM
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book. October 23, 03:24 PM
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details. October 23, 01:31 PM
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks. October 23, 12:24 PM
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said. October 22, 01:53 PM
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media. October 21, 04:48 PM
China's restrictions on rare earth metals threaten the EU industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The European Union faces the risk of a severe supply crisis for critical materials. China has introduced new export restrictions on rare earth magnets and the raw materials for their production.

China's restrictions on rare earth metals threaten the EU industry

The European Union is facing the risk of a serious crisis in the supply of critical materials after China introduced new export restrictions on rare earth magnets and raw materials for their production. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Beijing's decision, made in early October, intensified trade tensions with the United States and created a threat to European industry, which is almost entirely dependent on Chinese imports of such materials.

The crisis in the supply of critical raw materials is no longer a distant risk. It is already at our doorstep

- said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking to MEPs ahead of the EU summit.

She called for "swift and decisive action" to ensure stable supplies of strategic raw materials both within Europe and from reliable partners.

EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said that the EU is not interested in escalating tensions, but stressed the need for a quick resolution of the situation.

However, this situation casts a shadow over our relations. Therefore, a quick solution is extremely necessary

- he emphasized.

According to Šefčovič, China and the EU will "intensify contacts at all levels" to discuss the restrictions. Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao is expected to arrive in Brussels in the coming days for consultations.

"The European Union is also holding talks with the G7 countries on a coordinated response to the crisis ahead of the ministerial meeting to be held on October 30-31 in Canada," the post says.

Recall

China banned the export of technologies related to the extraction of rare earth metals, the production of magnets, and their processing without permission.

Countering pressure from China and Russia: Europe's first rare-earth magnet factory opens in Estonia14.10.25, 12:11 • 2620 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Wang Wentao
European Union
Brussels
China
United States