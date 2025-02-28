Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 4111 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 16862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 14315 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102833 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84128 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110802 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116150 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144460 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115053 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168168 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 94720 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 80386 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 35389 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 62409 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100841 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 16862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144460 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135568 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168168 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 6977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130540 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132546 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161233 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140749 views
Actual
Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21797 views

American airline pilots received an unexpected warning about China's military exercises near Australia during a flight. The incident occurred in the Tasman Sea, forcing crews to quickly adjust routes through busy air corridors.

American airline pilots were caught off guard by a Chinese warning about military exercises near Australia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Commercial airline pilots were surprised to receive reports of a Chinese naval live-fire exercise near Australia while in flight. This forced some crews to quickly change their routes through busy air corridors, according to satellite text messages that were transmitted to the pilots.

The incident underscores that civil aviation is increasingly facing the need to adapt quickly to geopolitical risks and military threats. Recent events, such as last year's strikes between Israel and Iran, demonstrate the growing danger to commercial air travel in high-tension regions.

Of particular concern is the fact that these were China's first military exercises in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand. This is evidence of China's intensified military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, which has already provoked a reaction from the international community.

According to Australian officials, a pilot of a Virgin Australia flight was the first to learn about the exercise. He intercepted a message from the Chinese navy on the 121.5 MHz emergency radio channel, which is usually used for emergency communication between aircraft. The incident occurred on Friday at 9:58 a.m. Sydney time (22:58 UTC on Thursday). The information was then transmitted to the Australian military through air traffic controllers.

Due to the uncertainty of the situation, air traffic control began sending out warnings to aircraft in the region. Among them were Singapore Airlines flights from Christchurch to Singapore and Air New Zealand flights from Auckland to Melbourne. The messages were sent at around 11:30 am, allowing the crews to react and adjust their routes in time.

China denies Australian accusations of naval exercises in the Pacific23.02.25, 10:11 • 29516 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
reutersReuters
new-zealandNew Zealand
australiaAustralia
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising