Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow, expressed his readiness to start peace talks without preconditions, hoping to reach a fair and lasting peace agreement. Wang Yi's statement is quoted by the state news agency "Xinhua", reports UNN.

President Putin praised China's objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing officially calls Russia's war against Ukraine - ed.) and expressed his readiness to start peace talks without preconditions, hoping to reach a fair and lasting peace agreement. - the statement reads.

Also, according to Wang Yi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping noted that "on the Ukrainian issue" China welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving peace.

In general, Xi's visit to Moscow for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, as the minister stressed, is a clear message that "Chinese-Russian relations are as strong as a rock, the results of the victory in World War II cannot be challenged, and the world strives for justice, not hegemony."

Let us remind you

In Moscow, Putin and Xi Jinping signed agreements and made a joint statement in support of "peace" initiatives in Ukraine. They emphasized the deepening of strategic cooperation between the countries.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that he hopes to reach a fair and binding peace agreement on Ukraine. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that Russia is "ready for peace talks without preconditions."

