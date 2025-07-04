Chinese component in Russian drones and damaged PRC consulate in Odesa: Sybiha showed photos

In Kyiv, after today's night attack by the Russians, a drone component manufactured in China was found. In addition, tonight in Odesa, the building of the Consulate General of China suffered minor damage as a result of the Russian attack on the city. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

What an irony of fate. After today's massive Russian air attack on Ukraine, we found a component of the Russian-Iranian combat drone "Shahed-136"/"Geran-2" in Kyiv, which was manufactured in China and supplied very recently. The same night, the building of the Consulate General of China in Odesa suffered minor damage as a result of Russian strikes on the city - wrote Sybiha.

He noted that there is no better metaphor for how Putin continues to escalate his war and terror, involving others, including North Korean troops, Iranian weapons, and some Chinese manufacturers.

Security in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific is inextricably linked. This is not a competition for attention. Countering Russian aggression and terror in Europe directly contributes to strengthening security in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific. We call on the United States and the international community to increase pressure on both the regime in Moscow and its military budget, as well as on all others around the world who support Russia's military efforts and allow Putin to continue killing people in Ukraine. There is no more time to wait - added Sybiha.

Recall

Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 476 drones and two cruise missiles were neutralized, the enemy mainly attacked Kyiv, there were hits in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 drones).

In Kyiv, as a result of one of the largest Russian attacks on the capital, 26 people have already been injured, including a 10-year-old girl.