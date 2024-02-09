Chinese banks issue record loans in early 2024

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 32636 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111023 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117993 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160400 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162733 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176105 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166692 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 79545 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 59750 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 35794 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 71894 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 28207 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244818 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231171 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111010 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93810 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115696 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116462 views
Chinese banks issue record loans in early 2024

Chinese banks issue record loans in early 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21508 views

In January 2024, Chinese banks issued a record high volume of new loans to support the economy amid a deep real estate crisis and a prolonged stock market decline.

New bank loans in China jumped to an all-time high in January as the central bank took steps to support the economy amid a deep real estate crisis and a prolonged stock market slump.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Chinese economy is struggling with a sharp drop in prices and an escalating real estate crisis.

According to the central bank, in January 2024, China's financial institutions provided new loans in local currency totaling 4.92 trillion yuan, which is more than four times the amount of credit provided in December 2023 and reaches a historical record level.

The high volume of premiums in January surprised even experts: experts surveyed by Reuters news agency expected only the equivalent of 581 billion euros.

Bank lending in January was higher than expected, which will support the real economy. (...) In the future, monetary policy is likely to be slightly eased

- said Luo Yunfeng, an economist at Huajin Securities.

Last year, Chinese banks granted a record 22.75 trillion yuan in new loans, up 6.8% from 2022. But year-on-year loan growth fell to a 20-year low in December as weak economic prospects left consumers and companies in no mood to take on additional debt.

Although China's economy grew by 5.2% in 2023, the deepening real estate crisis and weak demand made the recovery much more fragile, which diminishes the outlook for 2024.

The central bank said on Thursday that it would maintain policy flexibility and precision to stimulate domestic demand while keeping prices stable amid signs of a partial economic recovery and persistent risks of deflation.

26.12.22, 12:25 • 384948 views

Recall

In 2022, China ceased to be the main source of US imports, losing ground to Mexico for the first time since 2008 due to reduced economic dependence on China and diversification of supply chains.

Swiss Foreign Minister hopes China can "help" in Ukraine peace talks07.02.24, 12:00 • 32790 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
reutersReuters
mexicoMexico
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

