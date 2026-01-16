$43.180.08
China stopped importing electricity from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

China has stopped importing electricity from Russia due to high prices for Russian electricity. The Russian Ministry of Energy noted that supplies could resume at Beijing's request.

China stopped importing electricity from Russia

China has stopped importing electricity from Russia due to high prices for Russian electricity compared to domestic prices in China. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Energy did not specify in a comment to the publication whether the decision to stop supplies was made by China or Russia. But it noted that Moscow could resume electricity exports to China "if it receives a corresponding request from Beijing and if mutually beneficial terms of cooperation are reached."

The Ministry of Energy also noted that the priority for the Russian Federation remains to meet the demand for electricity in the Far East.

Sources link the halt in electricity supply to rising prices in the Russian Federation, which have exceeded domestic Chinese prices.

Russian operator InterRAO, which supplies electricity to China under a long-term contract through interstate power lines in the Far East, stated that the export contract between the countries is valid and that neither side plans to terminate it.

Currently, the parties are actively exploring opportunities for electricity trade. The Chinese side, with whom we are in constant contact, has also not shown interest in terminating the contract.

- said a representative of InterRAO.

The contract, signed in 2012, provides for the supply of about 100 billion kWh to China over 25 years. The capacity of interstate power lines connecting the Far Eastern energy system with the northeastern provinces of China allows for the supply of up to 7 billion kWh per year.

However, after a record export level of 4.6 billion kWh in 2022, Russia is reducing supplies to China due to systemic limitations and power shortages in the Far East, where electricity demand is growing.

In 2023, exports to China fell to 3.1 billion kWh. In 2024, it further decreased to 0.9 billion kWh. The decline continued in 2025: only 0.3 billion kWh were supplied to China in the first nine months.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Energy
Electricity
Reuters
Beijing
China