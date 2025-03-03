China prepares response to new 10% US tariffs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

China prepares response to new 10% US tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26499 views

The United States plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods starting March 4 due to the fentanyl problem. China is developing countermeasures that will include tariff and non-tariff restrictions on American goods.

China is studying and developing appropriate countermeasures in response to the US threat to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on Chinese products under the pretext of fentanyl, a source told the Global Times , UNN reports.

Details

On February 3, Trump suspended the imposition of massive tariffs on the US's largest trading partners for a month after the leaders of Canada and Mexico announced new border security measures. However, Trump has recently caused confusion over whether they will go into effect after this grace period. In a post on social media on Thursday, he said that drugs from the United States' North American neighbors continue to arrive “at very high and unacceptable levels.

According to the source, the countermeasures are likely to include both tariffs and a number of non-tariff measures, and the list is likely to include American agricultural and food products.

“If the United States insists on imposing unilateral tariffs and officially announces retaliatory measures, China will definitely take strong and powerful countermeasures,” the source emphasized.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced on social media that the US will impose tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico starting March 4, and that “China will also be subject to an additional 10 percent tariff starting that date,” the Associated Press reports.

The US threat to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese products immediately provoked a reaction from several Chinese ministries. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM), asked to comment on the US plan, said that China is one of the toughest countries in the world in the fight against drugs, both in terms of policy and implementation, and China is engaged in international cooperation with other countries, including the United States, in the fight against drugs.

“China hopes that the United States will not repeat its mistakes and quickly return to the right path of settling differences through equal dialogue. If the United States insists on continuing its course, China will take all necessary countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights and interests,” the representative of the Ministry of Communications said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian also commented on the US threat to impose additional tariffs, saying that China condemns and opposes this step and will take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate interests.

Trump announced that he would impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union, saying that the bloc “was created to rob the United States.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

