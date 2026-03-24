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China plans to gain strategic benefits from US-Israel war against Iran - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

Beijing is using the conflict to promote stability and justify future aggressive actions against Taiwan. The war threatens to increase oil prices for China.

China plans to gain strategic benefits from US-Israel war against Iran - FT

China seeks strategic benefits from the US-Israel war against Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

As the authors of the publication note, military actions against Iran serve China's propaganda goals. Official Beijing seeks to present itself as a bulwark of stability in contrast to an unpredictable America. Analysts note that in the long run, Washington's unilateral use of force could make it easier for China to justify any future aggressive actions against Taiwan, which it considers its territory.

China's official rhetoric regarding the war has been relatively restrained: Chinese state media condemned the US-Israel attack on Iran, but mostly refrained from directly criticizing Trump, whom, analysts believe, Chinese President Xi Jinping may be keen not to alienate.

The war also threatens to increase costs in China, the world's largest oil importer, further squeezing manufacturers' profits, while weak domestic demand is causing fierce price competition, the publication says.

At the same time, China seeks to establish closer ties with Persian Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq, as Beijing tries to diversify energy sources and markets for Chinese goods.

However, according to some analysts, US actions against Iran and Venezuela, where former leader Nicolas Maduro was captured, will harm China's position by weakening its satellite states and depriving it of sources of cheap, sanctioned oil.

Recall

Asian countries are increasing coal consumption amid disruptions in oil and liquefied natural gas supplies caused by US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

At the same time, Pakistan is making efforts to mediate ceasefire negotiations between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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