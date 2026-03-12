China launches first passenger train to North Korea in six years
Kyiv • UNN
Rail service between Beijing and Pyongyang resumes on Thursday. Train K27 will arrive in the North Korean capital after a stop in Dandong.
The first passenger train between China and North Korea after a six-year hiatus is scheduled to depart from Beijing on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
This is part of a series of steps by China to strengthen cross-border infrastructure and restore bilateral ties.
According to a notice from China's railway administration published on Tuesday, train K27 from Beijing, which traveled 24 hours and 41 minutes along the Bohai Sea coast with a stop in the border city of Dandong in the northeast of the country, is scheduled to arrive in Pyongyang at 18:07 (09:07 GMT).
To be continued...