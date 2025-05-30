China is using chemicals to stimulate rain in the country's arid regions

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8530 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20052 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21711 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25156 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 38953 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43384 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27126 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28015 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152720 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164424 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
76%
748mm
Popular news

Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and already irreversible - AP

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18161 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 8114 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 9262 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18276 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 25156 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 38953 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 5826 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25251 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25213 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118015 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 110586 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

China is using chemicals to stimulate rain in the country's arid regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

China has stepped up its weather modification program to increase rainfall in arid areas. With the help of aviation, drones and chemicals, the authorities are increasing rainfall to support food security.

China is using chemicals to stimulate rain in the country's arid regions

China has stepped up its weather modification program to help farmers facing reduced rainfall. Through the use of aviation, drones and chemicals, the Chinese authorities are trying to increase the amount of rain and snowfall in order to support the country's food security.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication states that China has stepped up measures to "modify" the weather in order to increase precipitation in arid areas in the north of the country, just as farmers are harvesting.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, much-needed rain fell over China's grain belt last week. This prompted the authorities to coordinate operations to increase precipitation.

Among the provinces covered by ground and air measures are Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shanxi. Other provinces targeted by modification measures include Ningxia and Gansu.

How it works

As noted in the publication, the process involves seeding clouds with chemical compounds - either by means of shells fired from the ground or scattered by aircraft and drones - to enhance rain and snowfall, as well as to "suppress" hail.

China claims to have the world's largest weather modification program, and has increased investment in recent years as climate change increases risks to the country's food security.

China is increasing its weather modification program 

As Xinhua reported this week, China conducted 20% more ground-based precipitation enhancement operations compared to the same period in 2024. These operations resulted in an increase in precipitation of almost a third, the state news agency added, without providing exact figures.

According to the CMA, cloud seeding resulted in approximately 500 million cubic meters of additional precipitation over the week, without specifying how the agency quantifies this volume compared to what would have occurred naturally.

Weather modification technology is an important part of creating a weather superpower

- Li Jimin, director of the Weather Modification Center, wrote in an essay this week.

The first ever robot boxing match took place in China27.05.25, 20:40 • 3256 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Bloomberg L.P.
China
Brent
$62.81
Bitcoin
$105,395.90
S&P 500
$5,897.93
Tesla
$361.84
Газ TTF
$34.31
Золото
$3,306.64
Ethereum
$2,599.67