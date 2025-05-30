China is using chemicals to stimulate rain in the country's arid regions

China has stepped up its weather modification program to help farmers facing reduced rainfall. Through the use of aviation, drones and chemicals, the Chinese authorities are trying to increase the amount of rain and snowfall in order to support the country's food security.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication states that China has stepped up measures to "modify" the weather in order to increase precipitation in arid areas in the north of the country, just as farmers are harvesting.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, much-needed rain fell over China's grain belt last week. This prompted the authorities to coordinate operations to increase precipitation.

Among the provinces covered by ground and air measures are Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shanxi. Other provinces targeted by modification measures include Ningxia and Gansu.

How it works

As noted in the publication, the process involves seeding clouds with chemical compounds - either by means of shells fired from the ground or scattered by aircraft and drones - to enhance rain and snowfall, as well as to "suppress" hail.

China claims to have the world's largest weather modification program, and has increased investment in recent years as climate change increases risks to the country's food security.

China is increasing its weather modification program

As Xinhua reported this week, China conducted 20% more ground-based precipitation enhancement operations compared to the same period in 2024. These operations resulted in an increase in precipitation of almost a third, the state news agency added, without providing exact figures.

According to the CMA, cloud seeding resulted in approximately 500 million cubic meters of additional precipitation over the week, without specifying how the agency quantifies this volume compared to what would have occurred naturally.

Weather modification technology is an important part of creating a weather superpower - Li Jimin, director of the Weather Modification Center, wrote in an essay this week.

The first ever robot boxing match took place in China