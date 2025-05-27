$41.570.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The first ever robot boxing match took place in China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Robot fights controlled by humans are taking place in Hangzhou to develop robotics technologies. Chinese companies are creating a new generation of humanoid robots.

The first ever robot boxing match took place in China

On Sunday, May 25, the first ever humanoid robot fighting tournament organized by China Media Group (CMG) began in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in eastern China. The spectacular robot fights aim to promote robotics technology and demonstrate the capabilities of advanced artificial intelligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to GlobalTimes.

Details

According to the publication, the organizer of the event, Shenzhen robotics company EngineAI, said that its main goal is to show the latest achievements in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics through spectacular fights. According to the organizer, the competition includes demonstration and competitive matches in which humanoid robots demonstrate combat movements, and robots controlled by humans fight in real time in the arena.

During the event, the robots participated in face-to-face and group boxing fights, demonstrating their movements and capabilities for a show session, the publication said. Four teams of human operators controlled the robots, which competed in a series of tournament-style boxing matches.

Robots fight in human-machine collaboration

 – Chen Xiyun, a member of the marketing team at Unitree Robotics, told Global Times on Sunday. He added that the robots demonstrated straight punches with their hands and feet, and aerial leg spins, and even got up from the ground after falling.

Chen noted that the robot combat sports industry is rapidly gaining momentum and showing tremendous potential. He emphasized that Chinese manufacturing companies such as Unitree, AgiBot, EngineAI and Booster Robotics are actively working on creating a new generation of humanoid robots, opening up exciting prospects for entertainment and industrial applications.

Thanks to the rapid development of embodied intelligence, Chinese humanoid robots are developing at an accelerated pace, expanding their influence in the industrial and domestic spheres

he added.

According to data from the China Institute of Electronics, the Chinese humanoid robot market could reach 870 billion yuan ($120 billion) by 2030, Xinhua news agency reports.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
China
