Samsung plans to invest 100 million in the startup Exo Imaging, which is revolutionizing medicine

Samsung's investment division is in talks to support Exo Imaging Inc., an innovative US healthcare company.

The startup could reach $100 million, Bloomberg reported, according to UNN.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s investment arm is among a group of firms looking to invest in US software and medical device company Exo Imaging Inc. According to people familiar with the matter, it is a closed round of fundraising for Exo. This round of funding is led by Sands Capital, Bold Capital and Qubit Health Capital.

Sources, who asked to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the information, said that Exo, based in Santa Clara, California, could secure approximately $100 million in total funding in this round.

Exo is in talks to partner with Samsung Medison Co., which manufactures ultrasound diagnostic devices and sells digital X-ray systems and scanners.

Discussions on all potential developments are ongoing and details may change, company officials said.

