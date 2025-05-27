Samsung plans to invest 100 million in the startup Exo Imaging, which is revolutionizing medicine

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 73347 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 21057 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 59492 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

08:52 AM • 44112 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 36460 views
Publications

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 143766 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 533989 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 565509 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 513563 views
Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 36649 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

08:52 AM • 44297 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 59660 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 57326 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 80511 views
Samsung plans to invest 100 million in the startup Exo Imaging, which is revolutionizing medicine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to invest in the American company Exo Imaging Inc., which develops medical equipment and software. The amount of investment may reach 100 million dollars.

Samsung plans to invest 100 million in the startup Exo Imaging, which is revolutionizing medicine

Samsung's investment division is in talks to support Exo Imaging Inc., an innovative US healthcare company. 

The startup could reach $100 million, Bloomberg reported, according to UNN.

Details

Samsung Electronics Co.'s investment arm is among a group of firms looking to invest in US software and medical device company Exo Imaging Inc. According to people familiar with the matter, it is a closed round of fundraising for Exo. This round of funding is led by Sands Capital, Bold Capital and Qubit Health Capital.

Sources, who asked to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the information, said that Exo, based in Santa Clara, California, could secure approximately $100 million in total funding in this round.

Addition

Exo is in talks to partner with Samsung Medison Co., which manufactures ultrasound diagnostic devices and sells digital X-ray systems and scanners.

Discussions on all potential developments are ongoing and details may change, company officials said.

Let us remind you

Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 Edge with a thickness of 5.8 mm with a titanium case and Snapdragon 8 Elite.

WINWIN AI Center of Excellence was presented in Ukraine for implementation of artificial intelligence in state processes and key areas of life.

WHO countries have prepared an agreement on the transfer of medical technologies in the face of future pandemic threats16.04.25, 10:48 • 4470 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthTechnologies
