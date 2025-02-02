China intends to file a lawsuit with the WTO after Trump's tariffs

Beijing will file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Washington's imposition of duties on Chinese goods. This was stated by the Ministry of Commerce of China, Channel NewsAsia reports, according to UNN.

The imposition of duties by the United States seriously violates WTO rules, according to a statement by the Chinese Ministry, which called on Washington to engage in open dialogue and strengthen cooperation.

China has stated that it strongly opposes the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and has promised to take appropriate countermeasures to resolutely protect its rights and interests.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce also criticized Washington's “erroneous actions,” saying that Beijing is “extremely dissatisfied with this decision and strongly condemns it.

These duties will not only fail to help the United States solve its own problems, but will also harm normal economic and trade cooperation - the Chinese ministry said.

Beijing also added that it hopes the United States will take an objective and rational look at its domestic problems, such as fentanyl, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs at every turn.

China called on the United States to “correct its mistakes, compromise, recognize its problems, negotiate frankly, strengthen cooperation, and settle differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and mutual respect.

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the imposition of retaliatory duties on American goods in response to the 25% US duty.

Canada is also imposing a 25% duty on US goods worth CAD 155 billion. The restrictions will affect food, household appliances, and critical minerals.