China intends to file a lawsuit with the WTO after Trump's tariffs

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67667 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102894 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124305 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102440 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130104 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103558 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106843 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103409 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112831 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107278 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162963 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153041 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107278 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112831 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138686 views
China intends to file a lawsuit with the WTO after Trump's tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34251 views

China's Ministry of Commerce announced its intention to file a lawsuit with the WTO over the introduction of new US duties on Chinese goods. Beijing called on Washington to engage in dialogue and promised to take countermeasures to protect its interests.

Beijing will file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Washington's imposition of duties on Chinese goods. This was stated by the Ministry of Commerce of China, Channel NewsAsia reports, according to UNN.

Details

The imposition of duties by the United States seriously violates WTO rules, according to a statement by the Chinese Ministry, which called on Washington to engage in open dialogue and strengthen cooperation.

China has stated that it strongly opposes the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and has promised to take appropriate countermeasures to resolutely protect its rights and interests.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce also criticized Washington's “erroneous actions,” saying that Beijing is “extremely dissatisfied with this decision and strongly condemns it.

These duties will not only fail to help the United States solve its own problems, but will also harm normal economic and trade cooperation

- the Chinese ministry said.

Beijing also added that it hopes the United States will take an objective and rational look at its domestic problems, such as fentanyl, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs at every turn.

China called on the United States to “correct its mistakes, compromise, recognize its problems, negotiate frankly, strengthen cooperation, and settle differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and mutual respect.

Recall

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the imposition of retaliatory duties on American goods in response to the 25% US duty.

Canada is also imposing a 25% duty on US goods worth CAD 155 billion. The restrictions will affect food, household appliances, and critical minerals.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

