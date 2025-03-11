China commented on the negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
The USA and Ukraine are meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire agreement. China expressed support for a peaceful resolution and readiness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.
China hopes that a "fair and lasting solution" can be found for the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, amid the start of negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning, at a briefing on March 11, reports UNN.
China supports all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the crisis. We hope that the parties can find a fair and lasting solution that will be acceptable to all sides. China is ready to work with the international community and continue to play a constructive role in the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis
Supplement
On March 11, a high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that at the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructive dialogue, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps".
The head of the US delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated before the negotiations that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.