China and the DPRK agree to protect common interests

North Korea and China have agreed to strengthen tactical cooperation and protect common interests. The agreements were reached during a meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Song Hui. This was reported by North Korea's official KCNA news agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the meeting of the Foreign Ministries of both countries took place in Pyongyang, North Korea.

China and the DPRK pledged to strengthen strategic communications at all levels and reaffirmed their "unwavering position" on deepening ties.

The statement emphasizes that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea and the "Year of Friendship between China and the DPRK.

The two countries seek to use these opportunities "to strengthen strategic communication at all levels, deepen traditional friendship and pragmatic cooperation, and enhance multilateral coordination and cooperation."

According to the North Korean side, Choi's meeting with Song was held "in a cordial and friendly atmosphere.

During the conversation, the parties... agreed to continue to strengthen tactical cooperation and keep pace with each other to protect common interests the news agency said in a statement.

