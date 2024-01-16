ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Provocative and irresponsible actions": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns DPRK's January 14 ballistic missile launch

"Provocative and irresponsible actions": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns DPRK's January 14 ballistic missile launch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21088 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, calling for stronger sanctions and strict compliance with UN resolutions. The MFA warns that this event increases regional tensions and violates international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by the DPRK on January 14 and calls on the world to increase sanctions pressure on Pyongyang and those countries that circumvent the imposed bans. UNN reports this with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by the DPRK on January 14, 2024. Pyongyang's provocative and irresponsible actions violate international law and lead to an escalation of tensions in the region

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details

The Ministry once again emphasized the importance of strict compliance with UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea's missile and nuclear program. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to increase sanctions pressure on the DPRK and those countries that circumvent the bans and restrictions imposed.

"The current threats to international peace and security associated with the intimidation of certain countries to use nuclear weapons are a violation of international legal norms. The world community must take decisive and proactive steps to prevent a nuclear attack at any time on any continent, which would lead to catastrophic consequences on a global scale," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Results of research on Russia's recent massive strikes should also become an evidence base for the International Criminal Court - Ruvin

Recall

On Sunday, January 14 , North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was a clear provocation that "seriously threatens the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.

According to experts, hypersonic airframe missiles can theoretically fly at speeds many times faster than the speed of sound. They can also be very maneuverable in flight, making them virtually impossible to shoot down.  

North Korean Foreign Minister arrives in Russia amid North Korea's missile test

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

