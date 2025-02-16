China and Brazil make a statement on the settlement of the war in Ukraine and call it a “crisis”

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 1266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45112 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70018 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73103 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100926 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113052 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152919 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109689 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84692 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51586 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 79278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37804 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104929 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152919 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143604 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175959 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37804 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 79278 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134099 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136005 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164278 views
China and Brazil make a statement on the settlement of the war in Ukraine and call it a “crisis”

China and Brazil make a statement on the settlement of the war in Ukraine and call it a "crisis"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67068 views

The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Brazilian Presidential Advisor expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine. The parties praised the work of the Friends of Peace group and support peace initiatives.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chief Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim have expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine, which they called a "crisis" in an official statement. They said this during a meeting at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

The parties positively assessed the work of the Friends of Peace group, which, according to them, seeks to promote dialogue to achieve a peaceful resolution of the situation.

According to Wang Yi, China and Brazil maintain strategic stability and are in favor of a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis.

Celso Amorim, for his part, emphasized that Brazil supports peace initiatives and is ready to continue to cooperate with China to find a diplomatic solution.

"China and Brazil, as major countries of the world and representatives of the Global South, have maintained strategic stability in a challenging international environment and jointly made active contributions to peace, stability and development around the world," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China wrote.

Recall

In the spring, China and Brazil issued a six-point communiqué on Ukraine, which envisioned a peace conference that would be recognized by both Kyiv and Moscow. Beijing claimedthat in the months following, more than 110 countries "responded positively" to the document. 

On February 15, Wang Yi saidthat all interested parties should participate in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

China on the war in Ukraine: all interested parties should participate in peace negotiations15.02.25, 11:35 • 23039 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
munichMunich
brazilBrazil
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

