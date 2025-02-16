China and Brazil make a statement on the settlement of the war in Ukraine and call it a “crisis”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chief Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim have expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine, which they called a "crisis" in an official statement. They said this during a meeting at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

The parties positively assessed the work of the Friends of Peace group, which, according to them, seeks to promote dialogue to achieve a peaceful resolution of the situation.

According to Wang Yi, China and Brazil maintain strategic stability and are in favor of a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis.

Celso Amorim, for his part, emphasized that Brazil supports peace initiatives and is ready to continue to cooperate with China to find a diplomatic solution.

"China and Brazil, as major countries of the world and representatives of the Global South, have maintained strategic stability in a challenging international environment and jointly made active contributions to peace, stability and development around the world," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China wrote.

Recall

In the spring, China and Brazil issued a six-point communiqué on Ukraine, which envisioned a peace conference that would be recognized by both Kyiv and Moscow. Beijing claimedthat in the months following, more than 110 countries "responded positively" to the document.

On February 15, Wang Yi saidthat all interested parties should participate in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

