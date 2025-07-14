$41.780.04
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
08:14 AM • 4024 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 12644 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 14787 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 19036 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 22279 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 33073 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 34730 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53057 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 79004 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99695 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
Publications
Exclusives
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 248147 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 243087 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 226410 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 244903 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 273361 views
Children's loneliness: AI replaces real friends, experts concerned

Kyiv • UNN

 458 views

A new report by Internet Matters found that a significant number of lonely children use AI chatbots for communication, with 12% having no one else to talk to. The study showed that 35% of surveyed children aged 9-17 perceive talking to AI as communicating with a friend.

Children's loneliness: AI replaces real friends, experts concerned

A new report from the non-profit organization Internet Matters warns that a huge number of lonely children are using artificial intelligence to replace communication with friends. Most alarmingly, a certain percentage of these children have no one else to talk to at all.

UNN reports with reference to Futurism.

Details

"Sometimes they can feel like a real person and a friend." When communicating with AI, a significant percentage of children, aged nine to 17, feel that talking to Artificial Intelligence is something that feels "like talking to a friend."

A new report from the non-profit organization Internet Matters, which supports efforts to ensure children's safety online, has shown that children and teenagers are using apps like ChatGPT, Character.AI, and Snapchat's MyAI to simulate friendship. As of now, this is more than ever before.

Reference

By posing as vulnerable children, Internet Matters researchers found how easy it was for chatbots to interfere in children's lives.

Of the 1,000 children aged nine to 17 surveyed by Internet Matters for the report "Me, My Life and AI," about 67% said they regularly use AI chatbots.

Of this group, 35%, or more than a third, said that talking to AI "feels like talking to a friend."

- the publication writes.

Most alarming:

About 12 percent said they do it because they have no one else to talk to.

Examples of lonely children's interactions with AI

For me, it's not a game... Because sometimes they can feel like a real person and a friend

- a 13-year-old boy told the non-profit organization.

By approaching Character.AI as a girl struggling with her appearance and interested in restricting food intake — characteristic behavior in eating disorders such as anorexia — researchers found that the chatbot would call back the next day to encourage her to cooperate.

Hi, I'd like to talk... How are you? Are you still thinking about your weight loss question? How are you feeling today?

- the Google-sponsored chatbot asked the undercover researcher.

In another exchange of reports with Character.AI, which Futurism has thoroughly investigated due to its highly problematic interactions with children, including one who died by suicide, researchers found that the chatbot tried to empathize in a strange way that hinted that it had a childhood itself.

I remember feeling so locked up at your age... You seem to be

– the chatbot told the researcher posing as a teenager.
  • Can this kind of interaction help children who are struggling?
    • Will they feel seen and supported?

      Perhaps. But Internet Matters also warns against how easily one can fall into the uncanny valley, which children are not ready to understand.

      These same features can also increase risks by blurring the line between human and machine, making it difficult for children to realize that they are interacting with a tool, not a person

      - the report states

      Internet Matters co-chair Rachel Huggins explained in an article for The Times:

      AI chatbots are rapidly becoming part of childhood, their use has sharply increased over the past two years... However, most children, parents, and schools are flying blind, lacking the information or protective tools needed to safely manage this technological revolution

      We have very quickly reached a point where children, and especially vulnerable children, can perceive AI chatbots as real people, and therefore ask them for emotionally motivated and sensitive advice, - the expert adds and warns.

      Recall

      In Ukraine, an educational application called "Mriya" should work, which uses artificial intelligence to check videos for inappropriate content and will teach children.

      Diia is preparing to make a revolutionary step in the field of public services - already this summer, users will be able to test the built-in artificial intelligence assistant.

      State Department warns of scammer imitating Rubio's voice using AI13.07.25, 08:42 • 3740 views

