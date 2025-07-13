State Department warns of scammer imitating Rubio's voice using AI

The US State Department has warned American diplomats about attempts by fraudsters to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and possibly other officials, using artificial intelligence-based technologies. This was reported by Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding letter was sent to all US embassies and consulates after the department discovered that an impostor, posing as Rubio, tried to contact at least three foreign ministers of other countries, a US senator, and a governor of one of the states. The fraudster used text messages, Signal messenger, and voicemail for communication.

The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently monitoring and addressing this issue. The State Department takes its duty to protect its information seriously and constantly takes measures to improve the department's cybersecurity to prevent future incidents. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told the media.

She declined further comment due to "security considerations" and an ongoing investigation.

Recall

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine warns that artificial intelligence is used in fraudulent schemes - in particular, to clone victims' voices and deceive their friends through messengers.

Fraudster defrauds French woman of €830,000 using Brad Pitt's AI image