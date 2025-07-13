State Department warns of scammer imitating Rubio's voice using AI

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 20574 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 57368 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 78677 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 74739 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 78192 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 208546 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 207077 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 164553 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107993 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85977 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
Bad weather in Kharkiv region: one person died, five injuredJuly 12, 11:51 PM • 8104 views
Air India plane crash: preliminary cause of the air disaster named12:48 AM • 6864 views
Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the pool01:45 AM • 10979 views
Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the space02:14 AM • 6208 views
Israeli F-15 miraculously avoided emergency landing during attack on Iran - Media02:42 AM • 4170 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 208546 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 207077 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 190787 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 212392 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 242926 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 74739 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 63491 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 67655 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 106324 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 123487 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

State Department warns of scammer imitating Rubio's voice using AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The US State Department has warned diplomats about a scammer impersonating Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials using AI. The impostor attempted to contact foreign ministers of other countries, a US senator, and a state governor.

State Department warns of scammer imitating Rubio's voice using AI

The US State Department has warned American diplomats about attempts by fraudsters to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and possibly other officials, using artificial intelligence-based technologies. This was reported by Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding letter was sent to all US embassies and consulates after the department discovered that an impostor, posing as Rubio, tried to contact at least three foreign ministers of other countries, a US senator, and a governor of one of the states. The fraudster used text messages, Signal messenger, and voicemail for communication.

The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently monitoring and addressing this issue. The State Department takes its duty to protect its information seriously and constantly takes measures to improve the department's cybersecurity to prevent future incidents.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told the media.

She declined further comment due to "security considerations" and an ongoing investigation.

Recall

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine warns that artificial intelligence is used in fraudulent schemes - in particular, to clone victims' voices and deceive their friends through messengers.

Fraudster defrauds French woman of €830,000 using Brad Pitt's AI image14.01.25, 23:28 • 28375 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9