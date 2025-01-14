Fraudster defrauds French woman of €830,000 using Brad Pitt's AI image

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 125703 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 114989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123017 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124430 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107795 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152357 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104128 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113723 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137053 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105807 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113625 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 125703 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181572 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171034 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111451 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113625 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137053 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129513 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147131 views
Fraudster defrauds French woman of €830,000 using Brad Pitt's AI image

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28247 views

A Frenchwoman transferred 830 thousand euros to a fraudster impersonating Brad Pitt using AI images. The scammer convinced the woman that she needed the money for cancer treatment.

A 53-year-old Frenchwoman transferred 830 thousand euros to a fraudster impersonating Brad Pitt using artificial intelligence. The woman believed that she was in a relationship with the actor, to whom she transferred funds for alleged cancer treatment. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Interior designer Ann filed a complaint with the police about the fraud. According to her, she had been communicating with the fake Brad Pitt for a year and a half. 

In early 2023, a 53-year-old Frenchwoman received a text message from a person claiming to be the mother of an American actor. “Jane Pitt” wrote to the victim that she would be a good match for her ”son.” The woman was later contacted from another account under the name of Brad Pitt.

It is noted that the fraudster used artificial intelligence image creation technology during communication: thus, he sent a selfie and a “copy of Pitt's passport” to the interlocutor.

I was in love with the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to a woman,

- Anne shared.

According to the woman, the actor asked her for financial assistance for “cancer treatment” because his accounts were frozen during his divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie. The victim also received AI-generated photos of Pitt allegedly in the hospital, asking for financial assistance for “kidney treatment.” 

Recall

Last December, after eight years of litigation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reached a final divorce agreement. Jolie expressed relief at the conclusion of this phase, focusing on rebuilding her family.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
franceFrance

