Fraudster defrauds French woman of €830,000 using Brad Pitt's AI image

A 53-year-old Frenchwoman transferred 830 thousand euros to a fraudster impersonating Brad Pitt using artificial intelligence. The woman believed that she was in a relationship with the actor, to whom she transferred funds for alleged cancer treatment. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Interior designer Ann filed a complaint with the police about the fraud. According to her, she had been communicating with the fake Brad Pitt for a year and a half.

In early 2023, a 53-year-old Frenchwoman received a text message from a person claiming to be the mother of an American actor. “Jane Pitt” wrote to the victim that she would be a good match for her ”son.” The woman was later contacted from another account under the name of Brad Pitt.

It is noted that the fraudster used artificial intelligence image creation technology during communication: thus, he sent a selfie and a “copy of Pitt's passport” to the interlocutor.

I was in love with the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to a woman, - Anne shared.

According to the woman, the actor asked her for financial assistance for “cancer treatment” because his accounts were frozen during his divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie. The victim also received AI-generated photos of Pitt allegedly in the hospital, asking for financial assistance for “kidney treatment.”

Last December, after eight years of litigation, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reached a final divorce agreement. Jolie expressed relief at the conclusion of this phase, focusing on rebuilding her family.