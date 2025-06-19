$41.630.10
Child was injured due to the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1422 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery. Five people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man in serious condition.

Child was injured due to the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Five people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Among the five injured due to the morning attacks on the Nikopol district is an 11-year-old boy. He is in the hospital, as are three other adults.

- wrote Lysak.

According to him, one of the injured, a 59-year-old man, is in "serious condition." Others hospitalized are in moderate condition. One of the injured will recover on an outpatient basis.

As Lysak reported, since the evening, the aggressor continued to shell Nikopol district with drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol itself, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities.

A car was destroyed by fire. A private house and infrastructure were damaged, and an unused building was also hit.

The Russian army attacked the Samara district with UAVs. A fire broke out.

At night, air defense forces destroyed 3 enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
