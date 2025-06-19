$41.530.01
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 8708 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 32318 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 31902 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 79732 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 69484 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 78108 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 68390 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 113835 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 55429 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 62326 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Ukraine neutralized 88 out of 104 Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed-type strike drones and decoys. Defense forces neutralized 88 UAVs, of which 40 were shot down, and 48 were suppressed by electronic warfare or lost locally. Hits were recorded in 6 locations.

Ukraine neutralized 88 out of 104 Russian drones

Russia launched 104 drones at Ukraine overnight, 88 of which were neutralized, including 40 shot down, but there were hits in 6 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 19, the enemy attacked with 104 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, and Chаuda - TOT Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, air defense neutralized 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 40 were shot down by means of fire impact, 48 were locally lost/suppressed by EW.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Enemy air attack means hit 6 locations," the message says.

Over a quarter of battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff19.06.25, 08:29 • 310 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
