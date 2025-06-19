Ukraine neutralized 88 out of 104 Russian drones

Russia launched 104 drones at Ukraine overnight, 88 of which were neutralized, including 40 shot down, but there were hits in 6 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 19, the enemy attacked with 104 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, and Chаuda - TOT Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, air defense neutralized 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 40 were shot down by means of fire impact, 48 were locally lost/suppressed by EW. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Enemy air attack means hit 6 locations," the message says.

