Ukraine neutralized 88 out of 104 Russian drones
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed-type strike drones and decoys. Defense forces neutralized 88 UAVs, of which 40 were shot down, and 48 were suppressed by electronic warfare or lost locally. Hits were recorded in 6 locations.
Russia launched 104 drones at Ukraine overnight, 88 of which were neutralized, including 40 shot down, but there were hits in 6 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 19, the enemy attacked with 104 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, and Chаuda - TOT Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As of 08:30, air defense neutralized 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the north, east, south, and center of the country. 40 were shot down by means of fire impact, 48 were locally lost/suppressed by EW.
"Enemy air attack means hit 6 locations," the message says.
