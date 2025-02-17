Chief Customs Officer of Ukraine concealed luxury real estate near Kyiv: investigation completed

The investigation in the case of the country's chief customs officer on false declaration is completed. An official who disposed of real estate worth over USD 100 thousand was served a notice of suspicion. A suspicion notice was served to an official who managed real estate worth more than USD 100 thousand registered in the name of a close relative of his wife.

Transfers to UNN with reference to the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Context

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established:

In his declarations for 2021-2023, the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine did not disclose information about a 236.8-square-meter residential building and the land plot near Kyiv on which it is located.

The said real estate, the total value of which is more than USD 100 thousand. The real estate, which has a total value of USD 100 thousand, was registered in the name of a close relative of his wife, but in fact it was owned and managed by the official and his family. - SAPO informs.

In early January 2025, the official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

