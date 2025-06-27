$41.590.08
Chernyshov case trial: defence asks High Anti-Corruption Court to deny the motion for a pre-trial restriction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Lawyers are asking the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals to reject the request to impose a preventive measure on Oleksiy Chernyshov. He is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount.

Chernyshov case trial: defence asks High Anti-Corruption Court to deny the motion for a pre-trial restriction

Lawyers ask the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court to deny the motion to impose a preventive measure on Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of power and obtaining illegal benefits on a particularly large scale, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Chernyshov's defense asked to refuse to consider the motion for a preventive measure.

The Vice Prime Minister's lawyer stated in court that the notice of suspicion was unfounded.

Addition

Oleksii Chernyshov stated before the court session that he was "determined and absolutely confident in his decisions".

"I'm not ready yet to draw any conclusions about who is wrong and who is not. This is about a case that happened three years ago," Chernyshov said.

Earlier, NABU and SAP sent a motion to the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million and his removal from office to Chernyshov.

Chernyshov stated that he was aware of the SAP's motion. "I know that such a motion from the SAP exists, I need time to familiarize myself with it," he said.

Context

On June 24, Chernyshov announced after a visit to NABU that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

Chernyshov's travel abroad scandal

Media reported that NABU and SAP last week detained two of Chernyshov's associates - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, Chernyshov's premises were searched, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the business trip of Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov was signed until the end of the week, which ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, carrying out tasks related to opening hubs and issues of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of his business trip.

Chernyshov, on June 22, amid previous rumors of "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Addendum

SAP and NABU uncovered a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have led to more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

HACC arrested with the possibility of bail of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a board member of NJSC Naftogaz, Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of a corruption scheme in the construction sector.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

