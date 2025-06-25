Chernyshov asks to postpone court hearing: the reason became known

Oleksiy Chernyshov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister for National Unity of Ukraine, is asking to postpone the election of a preventive measure for him so as not to miss the Cabinet meeting. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Chernyshov stated that Wednesday is the scheduled day for the Cabinet of Ministers meeting and the Government meeting, which requires his personal participation. He added that he adheres to all procedures and hopes that the petition will be granted, and the date and time of the court hearing will be agreed in advance with all parties to the case.

Recall

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court on June 25 plans to consider a motion to apply a preventive measure to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for National Unity of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.