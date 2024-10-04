Chernihiv region: police evacuate 8 children and their mother under fire
Kyiv • UNN
In the Chernihiv region, police evacuated a mother and 8 children from a damaged house under enemy fire. Despite the danger, the family was taken to safety, and no one was injured.
In Chernihiv region, police evacuated 8 children and their mother under fire, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.
According to law enforcement, the enemy shelled the village once again while the group was leaving.
"The family's house was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. The family is now safe," the statement said.
