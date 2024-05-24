Cherkasy resident defrauds serviceman of over UAH 45 thousand

Cyber police exposed a resident of Cherkasy who embezzled more than 45,000 hryvnias from a serviceman. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It was established that a 31-year-old previously convicted resident of Cherkasy, having gained access to the financial number of an Armed Forces serviceman, embezzled over UAH 45,000 to an account under his control.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search at the suspect's place of residence and found evidence confirming his involvement in the crime.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 357 (1) (Abduction, misappropriation, extortion of documents, stamps, seals, obtaining them by fraud or abuse of office or damaging them), Art. 190 (4) (Fraud), Art. 1 Art. 361 (Unauthorized interference in the work of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks), Part 4 Art. 185 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years. The investigation is ongoing.

The police are also identifying other possible victims.

