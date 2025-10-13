Chemical reactions indicating possible life on Saturn's moon found

Deep within Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, lie vast oceans. Recently, chemical reactions were discovered in the celestial body, indicating the existence of life in the icy celestial body.

Saturn's moon Enceladus continues to surprise researchers with extremely interesting findings. Recent discoveries have been particularly striking in the context of the search for life in our Solar System. According to the results of data analysis from the Cassini probe, which was launched in 1997 and studied Saturn and its moons for a number of years, particles of organic compounds were found. It is noted that these may be precursors of the substance from which life originates.

There are now increasing claims that Saturn's moon Enceladus meets the requirements of a habitable environment. This is already confirmed by the discovery of liquid water, energy sources, and a certain set of chemical elements and complex organic molecules.

Regarding whether life ever existed on Enceladus, there is no proven evidence yet. But the latest discovery brings us closer to the idea that Saturn's moon is an extremely successful example for the relevant theory, regardless of whether life existed in its waters before.

Enceladus is known as one of the 274 bodies currently detected in Saturn's gravitational field. It is not distinguished by its size, as the celestial body has a diameter of about 500 kilometers. This makes Enceladus the sixth largest moon of the planet.

Among its properties, Enceladus is known for geysers at its south pole. These sources are capable of ejecting water vapor and ice fragments.

Plumes of ejected material can reach almost 10,000 kilometers in length, which is more than the distance from Mexico to Patagonia. It is also known that some of this material rises into space - states the scientific reference.

Most chemical analyses of ice from Enceladus were long performed on particles that settled in Saturn's E ring. However, in 2008, thanks to the Cassini probe, it was possible to directly sample freshly ejected fragments from a cryovolcano. These confirmed the presence of previously detected organic molecules.

