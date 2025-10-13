Chemical reactions indicating possible life on Saturn's moon found

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
10:34 AM • 3842 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
10:25 AM • 12358 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 13859 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
09:37 AM • 11451 views
The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21099 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 14834 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27472 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17344 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 14657 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
October 13, 04:29 AM • 19011 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.2m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - ForbesOctober 13, 01:52 AM • 31276 views
Financial incentives don't work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISWOctober 13, 02:25 AM • 22094 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 25250 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 38864 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 10134 views
Publications
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 12350 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 13854 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21094 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27468 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 72522 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
China
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 36522 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 68244 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 71486 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 72555 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 138604 views
Actual
Facebook
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News
Shahed-136

Chemical reactions indicating possible life on Saturn's moon found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Chemical reactions that may indicate the existence of life have been discovered in the interior of Enceladus, a moon of Saturn. According to the analysis of data from the Cassini probe, organic compounds that are precursors to life have been found.

Chemical reactions indicating possible life on Saturn's moon found

Deep within Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, lie vast oceans. Recently, chemical reactions were discovered in the celestial body, indicating the existence of life in the icy celestial body.

UNN reports with reference to the European Space Agency (ESA) and Nature Astronomy.

Details

Saturn's moon Enceladus continues to surprise researchers with extremely interesting findings. Recent discoveries have been particularly striking in the context of the search for life in our Solar System. According to the results of data analysis from the Cassini probe, which was launched in 1997 and studied Saturn and its moons for a number of years, particles of organic compounds were found. It is noted that these may be precursors of the substance from which life originates.

There are now increasing claims that Saturn's moon Enceladus meets the requirements of a habitable environment. This is already confirmed by the discovery of liquid water, energy sources, and a certain set of chemical elements and complex organic molecules.

Regarding whether life ever existed on Enceladus, there is no proven evidence yet. But the latest discovery brings us closer to the idea that Saturn's moon is an extremely successful example for the relevant theory, regardless of whether life existed in its waters before.

Reference

Enceladus is known as one of the 274 bodies currently detected in Saturn's gravitational field. It is not distinguished by its size, as the celestial body has a diameter of about 500 kilometers. This makes Enceladus the sixth largest moon of the planet.

The pattern that forms the "corona" on the planet Venus has been discovered29.09.25, 18:21 • 3599 views

Among its properties, Enceladus is known for geysers at its south pole. These sources are capable of ejecting water vapor and ice fragments.

Plumes of ejected material can reach almost 10,000 kilometers in length, which is more than the distance from Mexico to Patagonia. It is also known that some of this material rises into space

- states the scientific reference.

Most chemical analyses of ice from Enceladus were long performed on particles that settled in Saturn's E ring. However, in 2008, thanks to the Cassini probe, it was possible to directly sample freshly ejected fragments from a cryovolcano. These confirmed the presence of previously detected organic molecules.

Recall

Astronomers have discovered 128 new moons orbiting Saturn. This cemented its leadership in the list of Solar System planets with the most moons.

Blue Origin prepares New Glenn rocket for first NASA mission to Mars09.10.25, 09:19 • 4964 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
European Space Agency
NASA
Mexico