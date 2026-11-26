The Chechen authorities denied information that Ramzan Kadyrov's son Ali had obtained Serbian citizenship, which would allow him to travel to European Union countries without a visa. Meduza reports, writes UNN.

Details

Chechnya's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Policy Ilman Vakhidov called the results of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) into Kadyrov's son holding foreign citizenship "fake."

What the investigators found

According to the FBK, Ali Kadyrov obtained a Serbian passport in July 2025 in the name of Ali Musayev. The investigators also claim that the head of Chechnya's son has a Russian passport issued under the same name.

Having Serbian citizenship would allow him to travel without visas both to Russia and to European Union countries.

Kadyrov refused to send Chechens to fight for Iran against the US and Israel