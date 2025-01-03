ukenru
Chaus on Russia's attack on Chernihiv: several missiles were equipped with cluster munitions

Chaus on Russia's attack on Chernihiv: several missiles were equipped with cluster munitions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29402 views

The occupiers fired three Iskander-M missiles at Chernihiv with an interval of 15 minutes, some with cluster munitions. The attack killed one person, wounded four others, and damaged private homes.

Several of the rockets launched by Russia at Chernihiv were equipped with a cluster part, so there may still be dangerous unexploded elements. In the morning, pyrotechnics will work at the scene. This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus during a telethon, UNN reports.

"According to the results of the Russian missile attack, it was three missiles, preliminary Iskander-M, each with an interval of 15 minutes," Chaus said.

According to him, the search and rescue operation is ongoing, and there may still be victims.

"In the morning, when it's daylight, pyrotechnics will definitely work there, because several rockets had a cluster part, so there may still be dangerous unexploded elements," Chaus said.

Addendum

The Russian attack on Chernihiv resulted in one dead and four wounded. The attack damaged residential buildings in the private sector.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
chernihivChernihiv

