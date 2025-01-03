Chaus on Russia's attack on Chernihiv: several missiles were equipped with cluster munitions

Several of the rockets launched by Russia at Chernihiv were equipped with a cluster part, so there may still be dangerous unexploded elements. In the morning, pyrotechnics will work at the scene. This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus during a telethon, UNN reports.

"According to the results of the Russian missile attack, it was three missiles, preliminary Iskander-M, each with an interval of 15 minutes," Chaus said.

According to him, the search and rescue operation is ongoing, and there may still be victims.

"In the morning, when it's daylight, pyrotechnics will definitely work there, because several rockets had a cluster part, so there may still be dangerous unexploded elements," Chaus said.

Addendum

The Russian attack on Chernihiv resulted in one dead and four wounded. The attack damaged residential buildings in the private sector.