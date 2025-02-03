ChatGPT has a new feature for conducting in-depth research: what it will change

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

ChatGPT has a new feature for conducting in-depth research: what it will change

ChatGPT has a new feature for conducting in-depth research: what it will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

OpenAI has introduced the “deep research” feature for ChatGPT, which allows performing complex analytical tasks. The feature is available to Pro users with a limit of 100 queries and demonstrates an accuracy of 26.6% in the “Last Exam of Humanity” test.

OpenAI has introduced a new “deep research” feature for ChatGPT that allows you to perform complex analytical tasks, plan multi-step research, and update answers in real time.

Writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

OpenAI has introduced a new feature for ChatGPT called “deep research” that allows the agent to independently perform complex queries, plan multi-step research, and update answers in real time based on new data.

Unlike a standard text generator, this feature displays a summary of the research process in the sidebar, including sources and key findings.

Users can use not only text queries, but also attach images, PDF files, or spreadsheets to expand the context. Answers are generated within 5-30 minutes, and there are plans to add visualizations such as images and diagrams in the future.

At the same time, OpenAI warns that the function may make mistakes and generate unreliable facts.

Technologies of 2025: how AI and cybersecurity will affect the world01.01.25, 00:45 • 25284 views

 Expanding the capabilities of generative AI is one of the key areas of OpenAI. The “deep research” function is positioned as a tool capable of working at the level of a scientific analyst.

For example, in a demo video, the agent analyzes changes in the retail industry over the past three years and provides a structured response with tables and bullet points. The feature follows the launch of OpenAI Operator, which uses a web browser to perform tasks and is reminiscent of Google's research project called Project Mariner. The latter has not yet been made available to the public, while OpenAI has already started testing deep research in the Pro version.

Currently, access is limited: subscribers to the $200 per month plan receive 100 requests, and Plus, Team, and Enterprise users are promised expanded access in the future.

Has the race for AI begun? The Ministry of Digital Transformation responds to the new Chinese app DeepSeek27.01.25, 20:07 • 45297 views

According to OpenAI, the model used for in-depth research has reached a new level of accuracy in the “Last Exam of Humanity” test.

Using a browser and Python, it demonstrated an accuracy of 26.6%, which is significantly higher than GPT-4o (3.3%) and the second most accurate model, o3-mini (13%). OpenAI plans to further improve the efficiency and accessibility of this technology.

Recall

  OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry and said that he believes OpenAI is “on the wrong side of history” in terms of open-sourcing its technology. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

