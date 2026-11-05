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Charges have been filed against three more commanders of the Russian army in the case of the strike on "Okhmatdyt"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Three commanders of the Russian army have been charged in the case of the strike on "Okhmatdyt" on July 8, 2024. There are now six suspects in total.

Charges have been filed against three more commanders of the Russian army in the case of the strike on "Okhmatdyt"

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, three more representatives of the Russian military command involved in organizing the missile strike on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024, have been notified of suspicion. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Among those suspected are the deputy commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, and his deputy. According to the investigation, they coordinated the preparation and execution of the missile attack using Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

It was during this attack, at around 10:45 a.m., that a Kh-101 missile hit the Okhmatdyt medical building, where children were staying. At that time, there were more than 600 patients in the hospital.

As a result of the strike, two civilians were killed — a young doctor and the grandfather of a young patient. At least 34 people were injured, including nine children. The hospital premises were also destroyed and medical equipment was ruined

— the statement says.

On November 3, 2026, all three were notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, three more senior officers of Russia’s long-range aviation, including its former and current leadership, were notified of suspicion for this war crime. Thus, in the case concerning the strike on Okhmatdyt, six representatives of the Russian military command have now been notified of suspicion — from the leadership of the long-range aviation to the command of the aviation regiment.

Two Russian commanders were notified of suspicion over strikes on "Okhmatdyt" and "Sapphire"31.08.26, 11:55 • 5142 views

Olga Rozgon

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