Photo: visualization of the project on Olesia Honchara Street

Establishing the boundaries of the Literary Square will help resolve the conflict and put an end to the manipulation surrounding the construction of a club house on Olesia Honchara Street in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District. Stolitsa Group CEO Eduard Sokolovsky said this in an interview with Apostrophe.

"If the public is concerned that the construction will encroach on the territory of the Literary Square, its boundaries must be clearly defined. This will protect the square, ease public tensions, and allow the developer to implement the project," Sokolovsky said.

He explained that the project is being implemented by the developer Delaivest under the Stolitsa Group brand. The project has all the necessary permits and envisages the construction of a 38-apartment club house with underground parking to minimize its impact on the surrounding environment.

Sokolovsky said that the Literary Square and the construction site are separate territories, and that the construction will not violate the square’s boundaries. He called claims that the square’s territory would be reduced speculation. On the contrary, the investor initiated the division of the leased plot in order to transfer and include an additional 1.7 ares of land within the square’s boundaries.

"To ease tensions, the investor is giving up part of the land for the benefit of the square. As a result, its area will actually increase through the addition of these 1.7 ares. Establishing the square’s boundaries will make it possible to formalize this on paper, clearly demarcate the territories, and prevent speculation," the Stolitsa Group CEO said.

He also refuted reports that construction equipment would allegedly travel through the square’s territory. By transferring the plot to the square, the investor loses the right to use it. There is an internal access road for construction equipment. The area around the building will be arranged on another leased plot that does not border the square.

"If the developer violates the established boundaries of the square, the police and the DIAM Inspectorate will be called, and the project will be completely halted. For the company, this would entail enormous financial and reputational losses," Sokolovsky explained.

The project also includes routine repairs and the replacement of outdated utility networks: rehabilitation of the water supply system, reconstruction of heating and sewerage chambers, construction of a new transformer substation, reconstruction of the square’s paths, landscaping, and installation of automatic irrigation systems.