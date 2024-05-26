ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Central Asian leaders more on rf's side because of fear of kremlin - Zelensky

Central Asian leaders more on rf's side because of fear of kremlin - Zelensky

Kyiv

 78439 views

According to President Zelensky, Central Asian leaders are more on the side of Russia than Ukraine because they are afraid of the Kremlin.

Central Asian leaders are more on the side of Russia than Ukraine because of fear of the Kremlin. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky  to representatives of Central Asian media in an interview, UNN reports.

I don't think your leaders have quite the balance. I believe they are still more to the Russian side because of fear of the Kremlin. I'll explain why. I'll give you an example. I hope that this will change. For example, we are doing the Peace Summit, we are taking our first steps. They are like a small child, the first steps are not stable, but it is important that they are supported. These are the right steps, and they are definitely forward. They are definitely towards peace, they are definitely not before war. What's scary here? The only scary thing here is that there will be no Putin?

- Zelensky said.

He recalled that Ukraine had invited all leaders, including those from Central Asia, to the Peace Summit.

"And here's an example, we invite all the leaders who have not sat at the same table before, who have their own interests, some have imposed sanctions, some have not. We invited all of them. Also the leaders of Central Asia. We invite everyone and want to see them at this summit. So imagine if because of this Putin can tank one of the Central Asian countries. Because of this? No. That's not enough. Then tell me what those who don't join are afraid of. They're afraid of losing something. I mean, they're afraid of even losing their relationship with today's Kremlin. It seems to me that this does not help to end the war," Zelensky stated.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine would like to see Central Asian countries at the Peace Summit.

"Of course, we would like the leaders of the Central Asian countries to be there for sure, to support the event itself. I wouldn't even mind if they say: look, we have our own vision. OK, your own, then say it," Zelensky said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

