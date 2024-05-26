Central Asian leaders more on rf's side because of fear of kremlin - Zelensky

Central Asian leaders are more on the side of Russia than Ukraine because of fear of the Kremlin. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky to representatives of Central Asian media in an interview, UNN reports.

I don't think your leaders have quite the balance. I believe they are still more to the Russian side because of fear of the Kremlin. I'll explain why. I'll give you an example. I hope that this will change. For example, we are doing the Peace Summit, we are taking our first steps. They are like a small child, the first steps are not stable, but it is important that they are supported. These are the right steps, and they are definitely forward. They are definitely towards peace, they are definitely not before war. What's scary here? The only scary thing here is that there will be no Putin? - Zelensky said.

He recalled that Ukraine had invited all leaders, including those from Central Asia, to the Peace Summit.

"And here's an example, we invite all the leaders who have not sat at the same table before, who have their own interests, some have imposed sanctions, some have not. We invited all of them. Also the leaders of Central Asia. We invite everyone and want to see them at this summit. So imagine if because of this Putin can tank one of the Central Asian countries. Because of this? No. That's not enough. Then tell me what those who don't join are afraid of. They're afraid of losing something. I mean, they're afraid of even losing their relationship with today's Kremlin. It seems to me that this does not help to end the war," Zelensky stated.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine would like to see Central Asian countries at the Peace Summit.

"Of course, we would like the leaders of the Central Asian countries to be there for sure, to support the event itself. I wouldn't even mind if they say: look, we have our own vision. OK, your own, then say it," Zelensky said.

