Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Zelensky to journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan: CSTO allows Russia to influence your countries

Zelensky to journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan: CSTO allows Russia to influence your countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26659 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that no Asian country can have a strategic alliance with Putin's Russia, as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are 100% under threat of attack and such an alliance would limit their independence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that no Asian country can have a strategic alliance with Putin. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are 100% under attack, and a possible alliance with Russia is an opportunity to influence allied countries. The Head of the Ukrainian state stated this in a conversation with journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

As for the alliance - military and strategic - with Russia, none of your countries can have a strategic alliance with Putin. You are all 100% under attack. Today, the CSTO and other structures are an opportunity to influence your countries. Today, your countries have no influence on the Kremlin's policy and on Russia. Russia is bigger, economically and militarily stronger than your countries. And this is always the maximum opportunity for them to limit your independence 

- Zelensky said.

He added that he believes that the ties between your countries at the level of leaders and Russia are there precisely because they are trying to balance, they are afraid of Putin.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian occupiers' breakthrough towards Kharkiv, which happened a little over two weeks ago, ended in military casualties of 1 to 8, one Ukrainian to eight Russians. Putin does not care about understanding human life at all.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
uzbekistanUzbekistan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan
kharkivKharkiv

