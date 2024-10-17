Centenarian former US President Carter casts early vote for Harris
Kyiv • UNN
Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president, cast an early vote by mail in the election. He cast his vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Details
The centenarian Carter, who has been in home hospice since February 2023, voted by mail.
His grandson Jason said that his grandfather's ballot was handed over to the local court. According to the former president's family, he was most eager to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.
In the state of Georgia, where the former US president lives, the period of personal early voting began the day before.
For reference
Jimmy Carter was the 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. Prior to the presidency, Carter served in the U.S. Navy, farmed, and was governor of Georgia.
His presidential term was marked by difficult challenges in both domestic and foreign policy. He actively supported human rights and environmental initiatives, and mediated the Camp David peace accords between Israel and Egypt in 1978, for which he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
