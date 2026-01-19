Caused 25 million hryvnias in damages to the state: tax evasion scheme exposed in Zakarpattia

$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 5080 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 18105 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 21014 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 14219 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 20403 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 29204 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 39513 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60057 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 48074 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 79204 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Popular news
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 21875 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 14480 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 16200 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 34144 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 17421 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 18105 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 21014 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 34519 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 63942 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 102439 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Giorgia Meloni
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 134 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 16452 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 14625 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 26214 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 38579 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Caused 25 million hryvnias in damages to the state: tax evasion scheme exposed in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Zakarpattia prosecutors exposed an organized group that evaded taxes in the food retail sector. Damages amounting to over 25 million hryvnias have been reimbursed.

Caused 25 million hryvnias in damages to the state: tax evasion scheme exposed in Zakarpattia
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Zakarpattia, prosecutors exposed and detained members of an organized group that evaded taxes in the food retail sector through business "fragmentation." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in more than 50 stores of the chain, sales of goods were processed through almost 50 controlled individual entrepreneurs on a simplified system. Most of these entrepreneurs are relatives of the founders or employees of the retail chain, the report says.

The company operated under three brands, but actual control over finances, personnel, and turnover remained with the company's officials. The volume of products sold exceeded UAH 100 million, and the amount of evaded VAT and profit tax was over UAH 25 million.

 - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It was also established that fictitious franchise agreements were concluded to mask the criminal scheme, and a lawyer's workplace was created in the company's office.

During the investigation, electronic digital signatures, bank cards, seals of individual entrepreneurs, and financial documentation were seized. Two founders of the company, one of whom is the director, an accountant, and an executive director who has the status of a lawyer, were notified of suspicion.

 - reported the OGP.

As a result of the actions of law enforcement agencies, damages in the amount of over UAH 25 million in unpaid taxes were reimbursed.

Demanded $4,000 to avoid being sent to the front: an official of a territorial defense training center detained in Odesa region1/19/26, 3:11 PM • 1294 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

