Caused 25 million hryvnias in damages to the state: tax evasion scheme exposed in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, prosecutors exposed and detained members of an organized group that evaded taxes in the food retail sector through business "fragmentation." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in more than 50 stores of the chain, sales of goods were processed through almost 50 controlled individual entrepreneurs on a simplified system. Most of these entrepreneurs are relatives of the founders or employees of the retail chain, the report says.

The company operated under three brands, but actual control over finances, personnel, and turnover remained with the company's officials. The volume of products sold exceeded UAH 100 million, and the amount of evaded VAT and profit tax was over UAH 25 million. - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It was also established that fictitious franchise agreements were concluded to mask the criminal scheme, and a lawyer's workplace was created in the company's office.

During the investigation, electronic digital signatures, bank cards, seals of individual entrepreneurs, and financial documentation were seized. Two founders of the company, one of whom is the director, an accountant, and an executive director who has the status of a lawyer, were notified of suspicion. - reported the OGP.

As a result of the actions of law enforcement agencies, damages in the amount of over UAH 25 million in unpaid taxes were reimbursed.

