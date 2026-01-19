$43.180.08
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 11571 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 8188 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 15395 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 24611 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 36750 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 58130 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 46809 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 77990 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 110851 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
Demanded $4,000 to avoid being sent to the front: an official of a territorial defense training center detained in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

An official of a territorial defense training center was detained in Odesa region for demanding $4,000 to prevent a serviceman from being sent to the combat zone. He has been notified of suspicion and a pre-trial restraint has been chosen.

Demanded $4,000 to avoid being sent to the front: an official of a territorial defense training center detained in Odesa region

Law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region's defense sector, detained an official from one of the territorial defense training centers. He was extorting money for assisting a serviceman in avoiding deployment to the combat zone. The amount is 4 thousand dollars, which is equivalent to 171,600 hryvnias, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, the deputy commander of the center, having learned about the subordinate's health problems, informed his relative that the serviceman could be sent on combat missions.

At the same time, he offered an "alternative" - for 4,000 US dollars, he promised to influence the command to send the man not to the front, but to the military medical commission and treatment, creating conditions for actually avoiding service.

 - states the post of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspect threatened to send the man to the front if he refused to provide the money.

The victim's relative contacted law enforcement. The suspect was detained after receiving the agreed-upon amount.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure - detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 1 million 664 thousand.

- states the OGP post.

Almost UAH 60 million for substandard protective equipment for the Armed Forces: a scheme exposed during defense procurement16.01.26, 16:14 • 2931 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Ukraine