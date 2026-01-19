Demanded $4,000 to avoid being sent to the front: an official of a territorial defense training center detained in Odesa region

Law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region's defense sector, detained an official from one of the territorial defense training centers. He was extorting money for assisting a serviceman in avoiding deployment to the combat zone. The amount is 4 thousand dollars, which is equivalent to 171,600 hryvnias, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, the deputy commander of the center, having learned about the subordinate's health problems, informed his relative that the serviceman could be sent on combat missions.

At the same time, he offered an "alternative" - for 4,000 US dollars, he promised to influence the command to send the man not to the front, but to the military medical commission and treatment, creating conditions for actually avoiding service. - states the post of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspect threatened to send the man to the front if he refused to provide the money.

The victim's relative contacted law enforcement. The suspect was detained after receiving the agreed-upon amount.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure - detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 1 million 664 thousand. - states the OGP post.

