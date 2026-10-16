Caught up with Taylor Swift: BTS set a new record on Spotify

K-pop supergroup BTS has become the first group in the world to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify in a single year. The group’s label announced this on October 16, UNN reports, citing Yonhap.

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Although solo artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny have reached this milestone, this is the first time a group has reached 10 billion streams on Spotify, according to BigHit Music.

Streams of BTS songs on Spotify more than doubled compared with last year’s 4.5 billion, following the release of their fifth studio album, "Arirang," which came out in March.

The album alone has amassed more than 5 billion streams since its release, becoming the most-streamed album on Spotify among albums released this year.

"Arirang" attracted significant attention as the global K-pop sensation’s first full-length project in nearly four years, released after all of its members completed their mandatory military service and reunited. On the day of its release, March 20, the number of streams exceeded 110 million.

It also became the group’s first album to top the Billboard 200, the leading U.S. albums chart, for three consecutive weeks since the release of Mumford & Sons’ album "Babel" in 2012.

BTS beat Taylor Swift to become Artists of the Year at the AMA Awards