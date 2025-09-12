$41.310.10
Cat strangled near supermarket outside Kyiv: police launch investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in Irpin into the cruel treatment of an animal. A cat that had lived there for several years was strangled near the Fora store at 29 Tsentralna Street.

Cat strangled near supermarket outside Kyiv: police launch investigation

A case of animal cruelty was discovered near a store in Irpin - a cat was strangled. Pre-trial investigation has been launched into this fact, the press service of the Kyiv Oblast police told UNN.

Details

As it became known from posts on the network, it is about the "Fora" store on Tsentralna Street, 29. Eyewitnesses report that the cat lived near the store for several years, and the crime was allegedly committed by supermarket employees.

The Bucha District Police Department received a report that a few days ago in Irpin, near one of the stores, a cat was strangled. Based on the fact of cruel treatment of an animal, investigators of the Bucha District Police Department launched a pre-trial investigation (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The check is ongoing 

- the press service of the Kyiv Oblast police told UNN.

At "Biopark Odesa", a raccoon with paralyzed paws continues to "entertain" visitors: animal rights activists appealed to the police08.09.25, 17:57 • 3526 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine