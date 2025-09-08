$41.220.13
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 30418 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 22900 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 20123 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 23056 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 24894 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25807 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29114 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 41091 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62951 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139572 views
At "Biopark Odesa", a raccoon with paralyzed paws continues to "entertain" visitors: animal rights activists appealed to the police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

At the Odesa contact zoo "Biopark Odesa", visitors filmed a raccoon with paralyzed paws. UAnimals animal rights activists appealed to the police and demanded an inspection of the animal keeping conditions.

At "Biopark Odesa", a raccoon with paralyzed paws continues to "entertain" visitors: animal rights activists appealed to the police

In the Odesa contact zoo, visitors filmed a raccoon that cannot move its hind legs, but is still in the enclosure. UAnimals animal rights activists demand an inspection of the establishment and the conditions of keeping all its wards, writes UNN with reference to the animal rights organization.

Details

As stated, visitors filmed a video with the animal, which shows that despite obvious problems with movement, it is still in the enclosure and "entertains" people.

Animal volunteers tried to call the contact zoo to find out about the animal's condition and help it. But, as stated, their calls were not answered.

Subsequently, the contact zoo commented on the video, publishing a message on its page that the animal was examined by a veterinarian who diagnosed a lumbosacral injury, which the raccoon allegedly received in a fight with other raccoons.

However, animal rights activists were not satisfied with this answer, because in their opinion, people who locked the animals in a cage are responsible for them in the zoo, and therefore "should understand the risks and prevent them in time, and not display the injured animal for viewing."

UAnimals lawyers are preparing a statement to the police demanding an investigation into the case. And we are also preparing an appeal to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine - we ask to check the availability of permits for keeping wild animals and the conditions of keeping all wards of the contact zoo

- the post says.

As UNN learned, the verification of the mentioned facts is currently underway.

"The police independently monitored and registered the incident. The verification is currently underway, the police went to the scene," the police press service reported.

If the inspection confirms improper conditions for keeping wild animals, then the owners will face a fine of 51 to 850 hryvnias with confiscation of the animals.

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say27.05.25, 16:16 • 241782 views

Alona Utkina

