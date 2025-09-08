At "Biopark Odesa", a raccoon with paralyzed paws continues to "entertain" visitors: animal rights activists appealed to the police

In the Odesa contact zoo, visitors filmed a raccoon that cannot move its hind legs, but is still in the enclosure. UAnimals animal rights activists demand an inspection of the establishment and the conditions of keeping all its wards, writes UNN with reference to the animal rights organization.

Details

As stated, visitors filmed a video with the animal, which shows that despite obvious problems with movement, it is still in the enclosure and "entertains" people.

Animal volunteers tried to call the contact zoo to find out about the animal's condition and help it. But, as stated, their calls were not answered.

Subsequently, the contact zoo commented on the video, publishing a message on its page that the animal was examined by a veterinarian who diagnosed a lumbosacral injury, which the raccoon allegedly received in a fight with other raccoons.

However, animal rights activists were not satisfied with this answer, because in their opinion, people who locked the animals in a cage are responsible for them in the zoo, and therefore "should understand the risks and prevent them in time, and not display the injured animal for viewing."

UAnimals lawyers are preparing a statement to the police demanding an investigation into the case. And we are also preparing an appeal to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine - we ask to check the availability of permits for keeping wild animals and the conditions of keeping all wards of the contact zoo - the post says.

As UNN learned, the verification of the mentioned facts is currently underway.

"The police independently monitored and registered the incident. The verification is currently underway, the police went to the scene," the police press service reported.

If the inspection confirms improper conditions for keeping wild animals, then the owners will face a fine of 51 to 850 hryvnias with confiscation of the animals.

