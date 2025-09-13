Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage

Police requested footage from a video camera near the "Fora" store, on the territory of which a homeless cat was killed. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported that, according to the inspection, supermarket employees may be involved in the offense, UNN reports.

Details

The police of Kyiv Oblast reported that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the killing of a cat near one of the stores in Irpin.

The proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals.

Later, information appeared that the local police allegedly did not request video from the camera from "Fora".

However, in a comment to UNN, the Kyiv Oblast police denied the statement that law enforcement officers did not request the camera footage.

When asked whether the police requested footage from the video camera near the store, the police replied: "Yes, of course. The incident itself happened at the beginning of August. It is not yet known what is on the cameras."

Currently, initial investigative actions are underway: what the prosecutor's office knows

The Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings regarding the cruel treatment of an animal that occurred on the territory of a supermarket in the city of Irpin.

According to the inspection, employees of the establishment may be involved in the offense. Investigators of Police Department No. 2 of the Bucha District Police Department entered information on this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, initial investigative actions are underway aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved. - the prosecutor's office informs.

On the instructions of the prosecutors of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, police units will conduct preventive measures and explanatory work to prevent cases of cruel treatment of animals in the future.

Fora's reaction

In comments under social media posts regarding the killing of the cat, the "Fora" supermarket chain wrote that the employment relationship with the store manager in Irpin, at 29 Tsentralna Street, has been terminated.

This news saddened us greatly. We sincerely share the indignation and pain of those who care about animals. Currently, the employment relationship with the store manager has been terminated. The competent authorities will give a final legal assessment of the events. We are ready to provide all necessary information for the investigation. - stated in "Fora".

The chain also stated that they plan to conduct training for the team on ethical treatment of animals and are ready to cooperate with NGOs.