Cash in circulation decreased by UAH 4.4 billion: the NBU gave the reason
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU attributes the decline in cash to seasonal factors, although the total amount of cash in circulation has increased by UAH 32.1 billion since the beginning of the year.
As of October 1, Ukraine had UAH 788.7 billion of cash in circulation, which is UAH 32.1 billion more than at the beginning of the year, but UAH 4.4 billion less than in the second quarter. The NBU attributed the decrease in cash to seasonal factors. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.
Details
The NBU had 2.6 billion banknotes in circulation, totaling UAH 788.7 billion, and 14.8 billion coins (excluding commemorative and investment coins), worth UAH 7.6 billion. This is UAH 32.1 billion or 4.2% more than at the beginning of 2024. At the same time, this is UAH 4.4 billion or 0.5% less than in the second quarter of this year, which is due to seasonal factors
The NBU reminded that as of January 1, there were UAH 764.4 billion worth of banknotes in circulation, and as of July 1, there were UAH 800.9 billion worth.
It is noted that on October 1 of this year, there were 63 banknotes and 184 payment bills and circulating coins per capita in Ukraine (as of January 1, 2024 - 66 and 177, respectively).
The largest number of banknotes in circulation was 500 hryvnia denominations, and 10 kopiyka coins (27.3% and 27.9% of the total amount in circulation, respectively). The least amount of hryvnia 50 banknotes and hryvnia 10 coins in cash circulation was in circulation (4.5% and 1.7% of the total amount in circulation, respectively)
The NBU also emphasized that the dynamics of banknotes and coins in circulation shows that the highest growth rate since the beginning of 2024 has been for 1,000 hryvnia banknotes and 10 hryvnia coins. Their number in circulation increased by 33% and 24%, respectively, compared to the beginning of this year.
The number of 200-hryvnia banknotes in circulation decreased the most. There are now 17.6% fewer of them than at the beginning of 2024.
Recall
