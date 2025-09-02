Case of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy: prosecutor's office announced new suspicion

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 13100 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 34938 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 67528 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 84628 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 49637 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 105115 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 42103 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 75326 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52211 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 104721 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 196366 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 196354 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 185230 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 182165 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 176065 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 13100 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 67529 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 84629 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 57542 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 105115 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 12522 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 16196 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 31843 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 75326 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 64159 views
Actual
The Guardian
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News
Fake news

Case of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy: prosecutor's office announced new suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Oleksandr Antal, a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, has been notified of a new suspicion for offering to change the intended use of land plots for a reward. Earlier, he was exposed for organizing the illegal transportation of conscripts across the border for 10,000 euros.

Case of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy: prosecutor's office announced new suspicion

NABU and SAP announced a new suspicion against a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, who is suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-aged persons across the state border of Ukraine. The deputy offered to change the intended purpose of land plots for a fee. This was reported by the NABU press service, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

NABU does not name the deputy, but according to the case materials, it is known that it refers to Oleksandr Antal, who was notified of suspicion for organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-aged persons across the state border of Ukraine.

NABU and SAP announced a new suspicion against a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council. The elected official offered to change the intended purpose of land plots for a fee. In return, he requested 15% of the authorized capital of the legal entity that was to become the owner of these plots and the property complex on them. To carry out this scheme, the deputy promised to negotiate with the mayor, other officials, and city council deputies to make the "right" decision.

- the message states.

It is noted that the suspect was exposed during the investigation of another case, in which he, together with an accomplice, helped conscription-aged men illegally cross the state border outside official checkpoints for a bribe.

For this, the deputy involved an "authority" who had influence over the employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. For such a "service," the accomplices requested 10 thousand euros per person. For an additional thousand euros, they offered to deliver the "client" from Kyiv to Uzhhorod for further transfer across the border. If necessary, they would help them re-enter Ukraine.

- NABU added.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation into both episodes of the case has been completed.

Recall

On May 28, 2025, at the request of NABU detectives, approved by the SAP prosecutor, the VAKS investigating judge applied a preventive measure to a regional council deputy from one of the western regions, who was exposed for organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-aged persons across the state border of Ukraine and illegal influence on employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Kyiv