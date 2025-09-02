Case of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy: prosecutor's office announced new suspicion

NABU and SAP announced a new suspicion against a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council, who is suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-aged persons across the state border of Ukraine. The deputy offered to change the intended purpose of land plots for a fee. This was reported by the NABU press service, as conveyed by UNN.

NABU does not name the deputy, but according to the case materials, it is known that it refers to Oleksandr Antal, who was notified of suspicion for organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-aged persons across the state border of Ukraine.

NABU and SAP announced a new suspicion against a deputy of the Zakarpattia Regional Council. The elected official offered to change the intended purpose of land plots for a fee. In return, he requested 15% of the authorized capital of the legal entity that was to become the owner of these plots and the property complex on them. To carry out this scheme, the deputy promised to negotiate with the mayor, other officials, and city council deputies to make the "right" decision. - the message states.

It is noted that the suspect was exposed during the investigation of another case, in which he, together with an accomplice, helped conscription-aged men illegally cross the state border outside official checkpoints for a bribe.

For this, the deputy involved an "authority" who had influence over the employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. For such a "service," the accomplices requested 10 thousand euros per person. For an additional thousand euros, they offered to deliver the "client" from Kyiv to Uzhhorod for further transfer across the border. If necessary, they would help them re-enter Ukraine. - NABU added.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation into both episodes of the case has been completed.

On May 28, 2025, at the request of NABU detectives, approved by the SAP prosecutor, the VAKS investigating judge applied a preventive measure to a regional council deputy from one of the western regions, who was exposed for organizing the illegal transfer of conscription-aged persons across the state border of Ukraine and illegal influence on employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.