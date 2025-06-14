Cars, howitzer, means of communication: Ukrainian defenders showed the destruction of enemy equipment at the front

Aerial reconnaissance of the Kharkiv border detachment with the help of drones destroyed nine enemy vehicles. The corresponding video was published in the Telegram channel of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that communication antennas, a field warehouse with ammunition, were also destroyed, eight enemy positions and four shelters were hit.

Also, the military showed how the operators of FPV drones of the separate detachment "Wings of Omega" destroy the enemy's howitzer.

In another video, the military demonstrates the destruction of enemy communications equipment by FPV drone pilots.

Let us remind you

Earlier, soldiers of the 413th Raid Battalion of the Armed Forces Unmanned Systems, operating in the Kursk region as part of the consolidated detachment of the 78th Airborne Assault Brigade "Bumblebee", discovered and destroyed an enemy anti-tank mine warehouse. The corresponding video was published by the military in Telegram.

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk