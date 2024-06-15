Car of the Chief of Staff of a military unit explodes in russia

The car of the chief of staff of a military unit exploded in the rostov region of russia. Presumably, an improvised explosive device was planted in the car - explosive elements were found at the site of the explosion. This was reported by UNN with reference to Baza.

The explosion occurred on the morning of June 14 in the marshal efimov quarter in millerovo. The chief of staff of the military unit, Lieutenant Colonel Vadim S., was driving his Volvo when the car suddenly caught fire. The military man hastily left the car and remained unharmed - the statement said.

The car was reportedly extinguished, and investigators are working at the scene. According to Baza, investigators initially assumed that the fire was caused by a malfunction of gas equipment. However, during the inspection of the scene, they found objects that looked like parts of an improvised explosive device. Metal balls with a diameter of 4 mm were also found around the machine, which could have been used as striking elements. The explosion is currently under investigation.

In May, in occupied Berdiansk , the car of an employee of the occupation penal colony was blown up. The collaborator died on the spot from his injuries.

Collaborator mayor of Kupyansk Matsyegora dies in Russia after assassination attempt