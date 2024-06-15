Car of the Chief of Staff of a military unit explodes in russia

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11168 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132075 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137479 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226905 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161801 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Car of the Chief of Staff of a military unit explodes in russia

Car of the Chief of Staff of a military unit explodes in russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27671 views

In the rostov region, a car belonging to the chief of staff of a russian military unit exploded, allegedly due to an improvised explosive device planted in the vehicle.

The car of the chief of staff of a military unit exploded in the rostov region of russia. Presumably, an improvised explosive device was planted in the car - explosive elements were found at the site of the explosion. This was reported by UNN with reference to Baza.

The explosion occurred on the morning of June 14 in the marshal efimov quarter in millerovo. The chief of staff of the military unit, Lieutenant Colonel Vadim S., was driving his Volvo when the car suddenly caught fire. The military man hastily left the car and remained unharmed

- the statement said.

The car was reportedly extinguished, and investigators are working at the scene. According to Baza, investigators initially assumed that the fire was caused by a malfunction of gas equipment. However, during the inspection of the scene, they found objects that looked like parts of an improvised explosive device. Metal balls with a diameter of 4 mm were also found around the machine, which could have been used as striking elements. The explosion is currently under investigation.

Recall

In May, in occupied Berdiansk , the car of an employee of the occupation penal colony was blown up. The collaborator died on the spot from his injuries.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
