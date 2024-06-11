Collaborator mayor of Kupyansk Matsyegora dies in Russia after assassination attempt

The former mayor of Kupyansk, Gennady Matsegora, who surrendered the city to Russian occupation forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, died in hospital. This was reported by UNN with reference to roszmі.

Details

According to his wife, the collaborator died yesterday, on June 10. Earlier it was reported that Macegora was in critical condition after the attempted murder. The man was previously hospitalized and died without regaining consciousness.

The statement of the traitor's wife was disseminated by a number of Russian media.

Addendum

Hennadii Matsiehora voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders. In particular, in June 2022, he signed the so-called protocol on the establishment of the occupation Kharkiv administration and publicly announced it.

After the liberation of Kupyansk, he fled with the Russians to the Belgorod region, where he received protection from the Russian Federation.

Recall

According to the GUR, on June 7, 2024, in the city of Staryi Oskol in Russia , an attempt was made on the life of Ukraine's traitor Hennadii Matssehora, who served as mayor of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, from the Opposition Platform for Life party.

After that, the man was taken to Moscow, where doctors tried to save the collaborator.