Car explosion in Odesa classified as terrorist act - SBU

The car explosion in Odesa in the morning was classified as a terrorist act, the SBU opened a corresponding criminal proceeding, the SBU department in Odesa region reported, writes UNN.

According to preliminary investigation data, the explosion occurred today at 07:49 near a residential building on Akademika Korolyova Street. "The driver of the car was injured and hospitalized," the report says.

The Security Service, together with the National Police, as noted, are carrying out comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in its commission.

"The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act)," the SBU noted.

