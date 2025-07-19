Car crashes into crowd in Hollywood: over 20 injured

In Los Angeles, USA, more than 20 people were injured after an "unknown car" drove into a crowd in East Hollywood early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The scene on West Santa Monica Boulevard is in the area of a music venue.

According to preliminary estimates by rescuers, four to five victims are in "at least" critical condition, eight to ten are in serious condition, and 10 to 15 people are in satisfactory condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The department is actively coordinating the sorting and transportation of patients from the incident scene, which occurred around 2:00 AM local time.

