Car crashes into crowd in Hollywood: over 20 injured

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 56648 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 180385 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 95558 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 90662 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 91974 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 76007 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 59776 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 57033 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 214102 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110299 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.7m/s
69%
742mm
Popular news
Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - ReutersJuly 19, 03:22 AM • 13325 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on UkraineJuly 19, 03:53 AM • 26459 views
Ukraine to receive Patriot from Germany no earlier than in six months - mediaJuly 19, 04:05 AM • 8230 views
"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and dronesJuly 19, 05:30 AM • 23894 views
US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ06:55 AM • 11890 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 180390 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 123779 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 191859 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 214102 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 391878 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 56649 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 132452 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 136011 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 141362 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 253237 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Car crashes into crowd in Hollywood: over 20 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

In Los Angeles, over 20 people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd in East Hollywood. Four to five victims are in critical condition.

Car crashes into crowd in Hollywood: over 20 injured

In Los Angeles, USA, more than 20 people were injured after an "unknown car" drove into a crowd in East Hollywood early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The scene on West Santa Monica Boulevard is in the area of a music venue.

According to preliminary estimates by rescuers, four to five victims are in "at least" critical condition, eight to ten are in serious condition, and 10 to 15 people are in satisfactory condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The department is actively coordinating the sorting and transportation of patients from the incident scene, which occurred around 2:00 AM local time.

In Germany, a car drove into a crowd of people: among the victims are the driver's wife and daughter08.06.25, 00:03 • 5644 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9